Vanguard cruised past University with a 64-44 win on Saturday, but it came with a cost.

Dominique Clifford, one of the best players in the state, injured his wrist while attempting a dunk late in the third quarter.

Clifford was fouled on the attempt and landed hard on his wrist. He was down for several minutes before heading to the bench. He did not return.

His teammates expect him back for the Great 8.