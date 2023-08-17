Healthy Seniors: Infant CPR classes help grandparents build confidence

Colorado Springs, COLO (KRDO) -- Family classes can be a vital part in learning how to parent. Not only can they prove to be beneficial for mom and dad, but also for grandparents who haven't been around a baby in many years. And St. Francis Hospital is offering a little piece of mind for those growing families.

"We provide a wide variety of classes to as you said, expectant parents, grandparents, babysitters," says Marci Holguin, an education instructor at St. Francis Hospital.

Birthing and CPR classes are designed to take some stress away. And that's where St. Francis Hospital delivers. Yes babies, but also reassurance and patience during this transitional time for everyone in the family. Even the seniors who will be babysitting.

"The topic for our grandparents class is infant child CPR for them to know how to save their grandchild if they are choking or have an obstructed airway," says Holguin. "Just for them to know those skills, we hope they never have to use them, but to know them is very important and changes that have occurred since they have had their babies. Safe sleep practices and using car seats."

Holguin says everyone should learn CPR. Hopefully it never has to be applied, but knowing how to perform it can give people peace of mind when there are so many other things parents and grandparents will be focusing on with a newborn.

"We also watch for cues that babies are hungry and cues that baby is full," says Holguin. "So we try and give some of that information to grandparents so they understand and know what to look for and so they can assist and make breastfeeding successful for the family."