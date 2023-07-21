Healthy Women: Security family finds new purpose after mother-daughter suffer traumatic brain injuries

SECURITY, Colo (KRDO) -- According to the Brain Injury Association of America, more than 5.3 million Americans are living with a permanent brain injury-related disability. The BAA states that's one in every 60 people. Additionally, at least 2.8 million Americans sustain traumatic brain injuries every year.

There's El Paso County one family who've been greatly impacted by brain injuries, but now turning a life-changing accident into a positive teaching opportunity.

"She's a miracle," says Dawn Corbelli.

Dawn and Veronica Corbelli have a special mother-daughter bond.

"I tell people this all the time and it might sound odd, but I am so glad that I was in the accident with Veronica and that I have an injury with her because we understand each other, says Dawn. "I would never want my child to go through this alone. It is a difficult road."

Fifteen years ago they were in a car crash at Bradley and Powers, and they were both seriously injured.

"I had to learn everything from infancy all over again, even how to roll over," says Veronica Corbelli. "I had a trach exploratory surgery, I was in a coma for two weeks so I had a feeding tube and on life support."

"We were told Veronica may remain in a vegetative state and that we needed to find a nursing home for her," says Dawn. "I have six breaks in my pelvis, nine staples in my head, and a moderate brain injury and Veronica has a severe one."

After months in the hospital, and years of accepting the life-altering injuries they both sustained, Dawn and Veronica have found a new purpose.

"We have turned something horrible into something positive, we decided that we want to educate as many people as we can about brain injuries," says Dawn.

Now the Corbellis travel to high schools around southern Colorado to talk about their journey. And Dawn recently published a book.

"Three people have given me the biggest compliment I have ever had," says Dawn. "Your book is my brain injury bible."

She says your brain neurons re-wire differently and you fundamentally change after sustaining a brain injury.

"You do have to go through a period of grieving to accept the new person, but we concentrate on the positive, and as a mom or parent close to you doesn't accept you as a brain-injured person then you will never accept yourself," says Dawn.

"Having everyone around me, my parents, my sister, my friends accept me and mom now it's comforting," says Veronica.

But now the Corbellis are through the lonely years and only looking ahead at all the good things they've learned after re-building their lives, together.

Dawn and Veronica have some deficits after that bad car accident. They can be forgetful, hard of hearing, and don't have the best short-term memory. But with the help of word games, puzzles, and a little reading and writing they say they are feeling pretty good overall. They also work out a lot and try and live a healthy lifestyle. Plus frequent sticky note reminders on the fridge help them accept the new women they are today.

Dawn's website can be found here.