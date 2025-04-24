Healthy Colorado: Local nonprofit helps people keep their independence and driver comes out of retirement to serve community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Getting around and staying in your home are both essential to your health and happiness. For more than 50 years now, Envida, a Colorado Springs nonprofit, has transported clients to medical appointments, work, classes, and recreational activities. They've also expanded to help seniors and low-income adults get around. This service not only helps people with challenges and disabilities, it also gives one driver a greater purpose.

A man on a mission. John Robert Thurston is an Envida bus driver.

"It's so rewarding," says Thurston.

He picks up passengers who need help getting around. But for Thurston, it's not about working, it's about helping others.

This medical transportation nonprofit is a lifeline for those who ride it.

"I try and get out a lot," says Crystal Yarbrough. "It keeps me stronger."

"I use Envida probably two or three times a week," says Jon Wilcox.

Thurston put retirement in the rearview mirror to do this. And eight years later, it's still just as fulfilling as the first day.

"If it's not available, we really suffer," says Yarbrough.

"Almost every day there's somebody struggling to get out the front door or to get on the bus, and it's just rewarding to help people because most of the people who do ride the bus, it's the only time they get out of the apartment or house," says Thurston.

For Thurston, it's the best job in the world.

Envida's mission is to promote access and support independent living with dignity. And the CEO says the need continues to grow.

"No one wants to be institutionalized," says Gail Nehls, CEO. "They're happier in their homes, and it's less expensive, so we are here to help them get to where they need to go."

Envida provides about 38,000 rides a year in El Paso and Teller Counties. And on occasion, will take trips to Denver or Pueblo.

Whether it's a doctor's appointment or a trip to the library, this ride allows people to keep living their lives.

"Envida is awesome," says Yarbrough. "They have worked with me day after day, and I really appreciate them so much."

"Really great about getting me where I need to go," says Wilcox.

And steering them towards a great day is Thurston. The man who's happy to give back to his community.

"We just try and treat people like family," says Thurston.