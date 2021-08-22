Twelve positive COVID-19 cases reported at Horizon Middle School

Coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to an email sent to parents this weekend, Horizon Middle School, a part of District 49, has 12 COVID-19 positive cases at the school.

In the email, officials say in the first three weeks of school, multiple students had absences. Some from the common cold, strep throat and COVID.

This week, Falcon School District 49 in El Paso County doubled down on its policy to not report positive COVID-19 cases among their students and staff to local health officials.

However, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the El Paso County school district is required by Colorado state law to do so.

School District 49's decision not to report individual cases to El Paso County health is due to the fear that they will be forced to over-quarantine. They say this will have an adverse effect on their mental health.

D49 does not plan to institute a mask mandate. Although unvaccinated students are encouraged to wear a mask on school grounds.