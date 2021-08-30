UCHealth recognized as top employer in Colorado

Health

COLORADO (KRDO) -- UCHealth was named the top employer in Colorado by Forbes in their 2021 Best Employers By State ranking.

The list was released after surveying roughly 80,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees.

“As the largest non-military employer in southern Colorado, we are thrilled to see UCHealth also recognized as Colorado’s best place to work,” said Joel Yuhas, president, and CEO of UCHealth Memorial. “Our more than 6,000 employees, physicians, and associates strive daily to fulfill our mission of improving lives. We are grateful for their dedication to our patients and our community.”

Over the last six months, UCHealth hired more than 4,400 new, external employees including more than 1,100 new nurses. UCHealth has more than 150 clinics across Colorado, Wyoming, and Nebraska.

In addition to UCHealth, Academy School District 20 and Colorado Springs School District 11 ranked as two of the best employers in Colorado.

Read the full list here.