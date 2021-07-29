Gov. Polis reports success of gift cards for COVID-19 vaccines

Health

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Governor Jared Polis released a statement in response to President Joe Biden's remarks Thursday about the COVID-19 pandemic. In the release, Polis addressed the success of the gift card incentive program, created to increase vaccinations in Colorado.

On July 21, Polis announced the state was offering $100 Walmart gift cards to anyone who gets a vaccine at specific sites.

According to the statement, Colorado distributed 45% of available gift cards within the first seven days. Additionally, 40.7% of gift cards were distributed in counties outside of the Denver Metro area.

Vaccine clinics that offered gift cards reportedly saw on average a 25 person per day increase, that's roughly 39%, in the gift card period compared to the rest of July.

The gift card incentive was made available to more than 60 vaccine clinic locations in more than 21 counties across Colorado.

According to the statement, vaccine clinic locations were chosen based on three criteria: equity census tract data, county-level vaccine uptake rates, and geographic equity.

The statement also reports more than half of the Coloradans who've been vaccinated during the gift card incentive period identify as Hispanic/Latino, American Indian and Alaska Native, Black or African American, Asian, or two or more races.

The majority of patients, roughly 80%, are between the age of 12 and 49.

For a list of upcoming gift card vaccine sites, click here.