Colorado offering $100 Walmart gift cards to get COVID-19 vaccine
COLORADO (KRDO) -- As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis gave an update on the state's response to the coronavirus on Wednesday and announced a new incentive program to get vaccinated.
Gov. Polis says anyone who gets a vaccine at specific sites in the coming days can get a free $100 Walmart gift card. The specific sites can be found at this link or at the bottom of this article.
Polis was also joined by Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia, COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager Tara Trujillo, and Brittany Morris Saunders with Amazon. During the presser, the Colorado Community College System announced over 60 new scholarships courtesy of Amazon for Coloradans who get vaccinated.
List of vaccination sites to get a free $100 Walmart gift card:
Thursday, July 22
Boulder County
Caribou Room
55 Indian Peak Drive
Nederland, CO 80466
3pm-8pm
Arapahoe County
Walmart
10400 E. Colfax Avenue
Aurora, CO 80010
12pm-6pm
Alamosa County
Boyd Park
410 12th St.
Alamosa, CO 81101
9am-12pm
Alamosa County
Hooper Junction Store
11704 Hwy 17
Hooper, CO 81136
1pm-4pm
Larimer County
Walmart Supercenter
1325 Denver Ave.
Loveland, CO 80537
[TIME]
Cañon City
Cañon City HIgh School
1313 College Ave
Cañon City, CO 81212
Pueblo County
Barkman Library
1300 Jerry Murphy Rd.
Pueblo, CO 81001
1pm-6pm
Delta County
Walmart Supercenter
37 Stafford Ln.
Delta, CO 81416
Denver County
Chambers Shopping Center
4840 Chambers Rd.
Denver, CO 80239
12pm-7pm
Denver County
St. Cajetan’s Church Community Center
4335 W. Byers Pl.
Denver, CO 80219
11am-8pm
Friday, July 23
Weld County
Walmart
3103 S. 23rd Ave.
Greeley, CO
1pm-8pm
Adams County
Mi Pueblo Market
6941 E. 80th Ave.
Commerce City
Gilpin County
Monarch Casino
488 Main St.
Black Hawk, CO 80422
5:30pm-10pm
Gilpin County
Z Casino
101 Gregory St.
Black Hawk, CO
2-5pm
Alamosa County
Adams State University Student Union Building Parking Lot
208 Edgemont Blvd.,
Alamosa, CO 81101
1-7pm
Teller County
Farmer's Market
Corner of W South Ave & N Center St
Woodland Park, CO 80863
8AM-1PM
Pueblo County
Rawlings Library
100 E Abriendo Ave.
Pueblo, CO 81004
1pm-6pm
Delta County
Walmart Supercenter
37 Stafford Ln.
Delta, CO 81416
Arapahoe County
La Plaza Parking Lot
15200 E. Colfax Avenue
Aurora CO 80011
1pm-7pm
Prowers County
Walmart
1432 E Olive St.
Lamar, CO 81052
2pm-7pm
Saturday, July 24
Weld County
Arts Picnic Lincoln Park
802 10th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
Arapahoe County
Beauty Supply Warehouse
13870 E. 6th Ave.
Aurora, CO 80011
9am-5pm
Routt County
Steamboat Rodeo
401 Howelsen Pkwy
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
2pm-8pm
Costilla County
Santiago y Santa Ana Festival
Corner of 5th and Main Street
San Luis, Colorado 81152
10am-4pm
Logan County
Old Sykes Building
NE Public Health Dept
777 4th St
Sterling, CO 80751
10am-2pm
Teller County
Cripple Creek Medical Center
1101 County Rd 1
Cripple Creek, 80813
10am-4pm
Montrose County
Walmart Supercenter
16750 S. Townsend Ave
Montrose, CO 81401
Jefferson County
Khol’s
8444 S. Kipling Pkwy
Littleton, CO 80127
El Paso County
2354 S. Academy Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
6pm-11pm
Denver County
United Church of Montbello
4879 Crown Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
11am-2pm
Adams County
Dayton Opportunity Center
1445 Dayton St.
Aurora, CO 80010
12pm-2pm
Sunday, July 25
Weld County
Arts Picnic Lincoln Park
802 10th Avenue
Greeley, CO 80631
9am-6pm
Arapahoe County
Latin Fashion Week Colorado
2430 South Havana St.
Aurora, CO 80014
Routt County
Steamboat Community Center
1605 Lincoln Ave
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
9am-5pm
Huerfano County
La Veta High School
126 East Garland St
La Veta, CO 81055
9am-12pm
Huerfano County
Lathrop Park
70 CO Rd 502
Walsenburg, CO 81089
2pm-6pm
Morgan County
Brush Rodeo
228 W. Railroad Ave.
Ft. Morgan, CO 80701
El Paso County
Springs Rescue Missions
5 W. Las Vegas St.
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
2pm-6pm
Mesa County
St. Joe’s
230 N. 3rd St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
9am-5pm
Adams County
H Mart
5036 W. 92nd Ave
Westminster, CO 80031
1pm-4:30pm
Denver County
Levitt Pavillion-Ruby Hill Park
1380 W. Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80223
5:30pm-10pm
Montrose County
16750 S Townsend Ave
Montrose, CO 81401
2pm-7pm
Adams County
Adelante Community Development Flea Market
7007 E. 88th Ave
Henderson, CO 80640
9am-3pm
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
