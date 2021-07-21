Colorado offering $100 Walmart gift cards to get COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO (KRDO) -- As the Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to sweep across Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis gave an update on the state's response to the coronavirus on Wednesday and announced a new incentive program to get vaccinated.



Gov. Polis says anyone who gets a vaccine at specific sites in the coming days can get a free $100 Walmart gift card. The specific sites can be found at this link or at the bottom of this article.

The announcement came during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

Polis was also joined by Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia, COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager Tara Trujillo, and Brittany Morris Saunders with Amazon. During the presser, the Colorado Community College System announced over 60 new scholarships courtesy of Amazon for Coloradans who get vaccinated.

List of vaccination sites to get a free $100 Walmart gift card:

Thursday, July 22

Boulder County

Caribou Room

55 Indian Peak Drive

Nederland, CO 80466

3pm-8pm

Arapahoe County

Walmart

10400 E. Colfax Avenue

Aurora, CO 80010

12pm-6pm

Alamosa County

Boyd Park

410 12th St.

Alamosa, CO 81101

9am-12pm

Alamosa County

Hooper Junction Store

11704 Hwy 17

Hooper, CO 81136

1pm-4pm

Larimer County

Walmart Supercenter

1325 Denver Ave.

Loveland, CO 80537

[TIME]

Cañon City

Cañon City HIgh School

1313 College Ave

Cañon City, CO 81212

Pueblo County

Barkman Library

1300 Jerry Murphy Rd.

Pueblo, CO 81001

1pm-6pm

Delta County

Walmart Supercenter

37 Stafford Ln.

Delta, CO 81416

Denver County

Chambers Shopping Center

4840 Chambers Rd.

Denver, CO 80239

12pm-7pm

Denver County

St. Cajetan’s Church Community Center

4335 W. Byers Pl.

Denver, CO 80219

11am-8pm

Friday, July 23

Weld County

Walmart

3103 S. 23rd Ave.

Greeley, CO

1pm-8pm

Adams County

Mi Pueblo Market

6941 E. 80th Ave.

Commerce City

Gilpin County

Monarch Casino

488 Main St.

Black Hawk, CO 80422

5:30pm-10pm

Gilpin County

Z Casino

101 Gregory St.

Black Hawk, CO

2-5pm

Alamosa County

Adams State University Student Union Building Parking Lot

208 Edgemont Blvd.,

Alamosa, CO 81101

1-7pm

Teller County

Farmer's Market

Corner of W South Ave & N Center St

Woodland Park, CO 80863

8AM-1PM

Pueblo County

Rawlings Library

100 E Abriendo Ave.

Pueblo, CO 81004

1pm-6pm

Delta County

Walmart Supercenter

37 Stafford Ln.

Delta, CO 81416

Arapahoe County

La Plaza Parking Lot

15200 E. Colfax Avenue

Aurora CO 80011

1pm-7pm

Prowers County

Walmart

1432 E Olive St.

Lamar, CO 81052

2pm-7pm



Saturday, July 24

Weld County

Arts Picnic Lincoln Park

802 10th Avenue

Greeley, CO 80631

Arapahoe County

Beauty Supply Warehouse

13870 E. 6th Ave.

Aurora, CO 80011

9am-5pm

Routt County

Steamboat Rodeo

401 Howelsen Pkwy

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

2pm-8pm

Costilla County

Santiago y Santa Ana Festival

Corner of 5th and Main Street

San Luis, Colorado 81152

10am-4pm

Logan County

Old Sykes Building

NE Public Health Dept

777 4th St

Sterling, CO 80751

10am-2pm

Teller County

Cripple Creek Medical Center

1101 County Rd 1

Cripple Creek, 80813

10am-4pm

Montrose County

Walmart Supercenter

16750 S. Townsend Ave

Montrose, CO 81401

Jefferson County

Khol’s

8444 S. Kipling Pkwy

Littleton, CO 80127

El Paso County

2354 S. Academy Blvd.

Colorado Springs, CO 80909

6pm-11pm

Denver County

United Church of Montbello

4879 Crown Blvd

Denver, CO 80239

11am-2pm

Adams County

Dayton Opportunity Center

1445 Dayton St.

Aurora, CO 80010

12pm-2pm



Sunday, July 25

Weld County

Arts Picnic Lincoln Park

802 10th Avenue

Greeley, CO 80631

9am-6pm

Arapahoe County

Latin Fashion Week Colorado

2430 South Havana St.

Aurora, CO 80014

Routt County

Steamboat Community Center

1605 Lincoln Ave

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

9am-5pm

Huerfano County

La Veta High School

126 East Garland St

La Veta, CO 81055

9am-12pm

Huerfano County

Lathrop Park

70 CO Rd 502

Walsenburg, CO 81089

2pm-6pm

Morgan County

Brush Rodeo

228 W. Railroad Ave.

Ft. Morgan, CO 80701

El Paso County

Springs Rescue Missions

5 W. Las Vegas St.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

2pm-6pm

Mesa County

St. Joe’s

230 N. 3rd St.

Grand Junction, CO 81501

9am-5pm

Adams County

H Mart

5036 W. 92nd Ave

Westminster, CO 80031

1pm-4:30pm

Denver County

Levitt Pavillion-Ruby Hill Park

1380 W. Florida Ave

Denver, CO 80223

5:30pm-10pm

Montrose County

16750 S Townsend Ave

Montrose, CO 81401

2pm-7pm

Adams County

Adelante Community Development Flea Market

7007 E. 88th Ave

Henderson, CO 80640

9am-3pm

This is a developing story, check back for updates.