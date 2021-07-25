Walmart gift cards throughout state at pop-up vaccine clinics

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state of Colorado and its partners have mobile and pop-up vaccination clinics across the state this coming weekend including 32 Comeback Cash gift card stops offering $100 Walmart gift cards while supplies last to anyone who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the locations noted below.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will be sending text message alerts to unvaccinated Coloradans about the Walmart gift card stops near them reminding them of the opportunity. These texts will come from 45778.

Coloradans will be able to register in advance at cocomebackcash.com, walk-ups are also accommodated.

Colorado Springs has two vaccine clinics on Thursday, July 29th, click here for more information.

Sunday, July 25th Vaccine info below: