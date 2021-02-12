Centura drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening despite weather

Health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite the harsh weather, the mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic hosted by Centura Health this weekend is still happening.

KRDO reached out to Centura, who said, "this event is confirmed to proceed -- everyone is strongly encouraged to dress appropriately for very cold temperatures.

On Saturday and Sunday, Centura says 4,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given to people aged 70 and over who meet CDPHE requirements and about 1,000 doses will be administered to educators.

The drive-thru clinic is only for eligible patients who signed up through the Centura vaccine form. Those individuals will be contacted and told which day to attend. Anyone without an appointment will be turned away.