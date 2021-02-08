Centura Health hosting mass COVID vaccination clinic in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Centura Health has announced that a mass COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic will be held this weekend at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

Centura says 5,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given to people aged 70 and over who meet CDPHE requirements. Centura added that educators, existing patients, and those who signed up through the Centura vaccine form will be invited.

Centura says it's an invite-only event, but eligible patients will be contacted to attend the clinic on either Saturday or Sunday.

