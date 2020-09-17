Peak Vista drive-thru test site moving indoors

Health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Peak Vista Community Health Centers says it is moving its COVID-19 test side indoors at the same location.

The center had operated a drive-thru testing site since mid-April but will now move the testing to its facility indoors due to expected weather variables.

"Walk-through" testing will now be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same Convenient Care Clinic at 3205 North Academy Boulevard. The turnaround time for results is expected to be between 24 and 48 hours, but it may be longer depending on demand.

On average, Peak Vista said its drive-thru was testing about 700 symptomatic people each week.

The coronavirus test at this site costs $69 and a person must be symptomatic in order to be tested. Individuals who do not have a health care provider may enroll with Peak Vista regardless of insurance or ability to pay.