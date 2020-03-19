Health officials ask for more blood donations after shortages due to COVID-19

Health

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Although many people are following guidelines to avoid large gatherings, health experts say there's a shortage in blood supplies due to the coronavirus.

Brooke Way, a spokesperson for Vitalant, says the supply is running lower after several blood drives were canceled.

“So across the United States we’ve seen about 4,000 blood drives canceled and that’s resulted in about a 130,000 fewer donations, which is huge for our industry," she said.

Although health officials are asking people to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus, Way says people can still donate as long as they are healthy.

“Right now we are taking donors’ temperatures before they even come into the center or blood drive just to make sure we are being extra safe,” Way said.

So far, experts say there is no evidence linking blood to the transmission of COVID-19. The novel coronavirus primarily spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

If you would like to donate in Colorado Springs, you can call The American Red Cross or Vitalant to set up an appointment.