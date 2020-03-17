UCHealth adds screening, treatment tents outside facilities to slow spread of COVID-19

Health

Large, white tents outside three UCHealth locations are the latest sign in preemptive measures to combat the pandemic in Southern Colorado. It's all in an effort to keep those who are expressing respiratory issues, separate from incoming trauma patients at the emergency departments.

The tents are currently set up outside UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital, Memorial North Hospital, and the free-standing emergency department in Fountain. Only the Memorial Central location is fully operational, currently.

According to UCHealth spokeswoman, Cary Vogrin, patients who arrive at any of the three locations will be directed either inside the emergency department or to the tents, which are being used to screen -- and treat -- those with Coronavirus symptoms.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health, six people in El Paso County are confirmed to have Coronavirus, as of Tuesday evening.

Once fully operational, each tent will be equipped with a registration and waiting area, and private screening and treatment rooms. The tents are heated.

The other two locations -- at Memorial North, and in Fountain -- are not yet ready for patients; check back for updates.