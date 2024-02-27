Gabourey Sidibe is expecting twins: ‘Double the fun’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Gabourey Sidibe and her husband Brandon Frankel are growing their family.

The Oscar nominee announced Tuesday on social media that they are expecting twins, with something of a humorous caption.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of,” the caption on a series of photos on her Instagram account read. “Double the babies,double the cats, double the fun!! Twin Delivery coming soon! Twinty Twinty Four!!”

The photos include one showing Sidibe and Frankel with a double stroller.

The couple quietly married in 2021 after getting engaged in 2020.

In 2022, the pair appeared in Brides magazine and shared that they planned to marry in Spring 2023, but soon after, the actress revealed during an appearance on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that they had actually already tied the knot over a year prior.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them,” Sidibe said at the time. “I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago.”

The couple often share glimpses of their life together with their beloved cats on social media.

On Tuesday, Sidibe’s happy news on Instagram was met with many congratulatory comments from famous friends, from her “American Horror Story” costar Cheyenne Jackson to Octavia Spencer, who called the “Precious” star “radiant.”

