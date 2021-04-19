‘WandaVision,’ ‘Emily in Paris’ top MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

Entertainment

The nominations are in and “WandaVision” has come out on top.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards has given five nominations to the Elizabeth Olsen-led Disney+ series, including best show, best fight and best hero.

Other top nominees included “Emily in Paris” (4 nominations), “The Boys” (4 nominations) and “Bridgerton” (3 nominations).

The network also unveiled the nominees for the inaugural MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, which incidentally includes no movies at all as it celebrates reality television.

The shows are set to take place over two nights on May 16 and May 17.

The partial list of nominees is below.

BEST MOVIE

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Soul”

“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”

BEST SHOW

“Bridgerton”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“The Boys”

“WandaVision”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan — “Promising Young Woman”

Chadwick Boseman — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Daniel Kaluuya — “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Sacha Baron Cohen — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Zendaya — “Malcolm & Marie”

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy — “The Queen’s Gambit”

Elizabeth Olsen — “WandaVision”

Elliot Page — “The Umbrella Academy”

Emma Corrin — “The Crown”

Michaela Coel — “I May Destroy You”

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline — “Outer Banks”

Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh — “Killing Eve”

Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo — “Emily in Paris”

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison — “Never Have I Ever”

Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor — “Bridgerton”

UNSCRIPTED nominees:

BEST DOCU-REALITY SHOW

“Below Deck Mediterranean”

“Black Ink Crew New York”

“Bling Empire”

“Jersey Shore Family Vacation”

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”

BEST DATING SHOW

“90 Day Fiancé”

“Ex On The Beach”

“Love Is Blind”

“Ready to Love”

“The Bachelorette”

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

“Legendary”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“The Challenge”

“The Circle”

“The Masked Singer”

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Deliciousness”

“Fixer Upper: Welcome Home”

“Making The Cut”

“Nailed It!”

“Queer Eye”

BEST HOST

Nicole Byer — “Nailed It!”

Rob Dyrdek — “Ridiculousness”

RuPaul — “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

T.J. Lavin — “The Challenge”

Tiffany Haddish — “Kids Say the Darndest Things”