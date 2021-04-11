The job of binge-watching true crime for a day is back — and could earn you $2,400

Entertainment

Fans of true crime documentaries have another chance to binge-watch a full day of gory drama and earn cash while doing it.

Last year, documentary streaming service MagellanTV paid one true crime fanatic $1,000 to watch 24 hours of crime documentaries.

This year they’re looking for three brave souls to take the job — and they’re offering more than double the reward.

Three people will now have the chance to win as much as $2,400 each if they can sit through a full day of true crime — $100 per hour they endure. They’ll also get a one-year membership to MagellanTV.

“Our ideal candidates live for True Crime,” the posting for the “True Crime Watch Dream Job” said. “They can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details and don’t flinch at the chilling paranormal.”

The lucky three selected will watch 18 documentaries, some of which are the same as last year. They include terrifying stories debunking fiction and retelling fact, from “Jack the Ripper: Tabloid Killer” to “The Columbine Massacre: In the Killer’s Mind.”

And just to make sure only those with the thickest skin apply, there’s another challenge. Whoever’s hired must stream their experiences on social media to show everyone just how tough — or not — they are.

Anyone who dares to put their sanity to the test has until May 5 to apply.