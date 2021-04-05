Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers Verzuz was perfect Easter jam

Entertainment

Folks are to be forgiven if they are exhausted today after the Easter Sunday Verzuz.

That’s because the match up between two legendary groups Earth Wind & Fire and the Isley Brothers lasted almost four hours.

But boy was it worth it.

With decades worth of hits, they kept viewers jamming with their old skool hits.

It was a “Boogie Wonderland” put together especially “For The Love Of You.”

Actor and comedian Steve Harvey hosted it and jumped right in explaining why that was so.

“I belong here,” Harvey said. “This music made me. It shaped me.”

Actually, Harvey had plenty to say during the Verzuz, sometimes to the consternation of viewers who wanted to hear more music.

There was a generation’s worth of hits to choose from and the rounds included The Isley Brothers’ “(At Your Best) You Are Love” up against Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Reasons” as well as Earth, Wind & Fire’s “Devotion” vs. The Isley Brothers’ “It’s Your Thing.”

Social media lit up with memes and people’s opinions as to who won “the battle” which was really more of a celebration of the two iconic groups.

The Verzuz livestream created by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland became enormously popular on Instagram during the pandemic as it brought musical artists together to “face off” with their catalogs.

In March the pair announced they had sold the Verzuz platform to the Triller Network.