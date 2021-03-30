Seth Rogen clarifies comments on Emma Watson ‘storming off set’

Entertainment

Seth Rogen is clarifying a story that he told British GQ about Emma Watson storming off the set of his 2013 film, “This Is the End.”

Rogen took to Twitter on Monday night to explain what actually happened.

“I want to correct a story that has emerged from a recent interview I gave. It misrepresents what actually happened,” he wrote. “Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s shi–y that the perception is that she did. The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to. The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bulls–t.”

He continued: “I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed that it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

Rogen had originally said that Watson left a scene involving Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum on a leash.

He added that the two “agreed on her not being in the scene together,” and have a good relationship today.