Red Rocks Amphitheatre approved by State to open for 80th anniversary season
MORRISON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre proudly announced concerts are happening this year.
On Tuesday, Red Rocks confirmed with the State approval, the venue will hold events with a capacity of 2,500 people.
This confirmation comes as the venue gears up to celebrate its 80th anniversary.
While Red Rocks is planning on having concerts, there are still COVID-19 guidelines guests are asked to follow.
