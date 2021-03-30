Red Rocks Amphitheatre approved by State to open for 80th anniversary season

Entertainment

MORRISON COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre proudly announced concerts are happening this year.

On Tuesday, Red Rocks confirmed with the State approval, the venue will hold events with a capacity of 2,500 people.

This confirmation comes as the venue gears up to celebrate its 80th anniversary.

While Red Rocks is planning on having concerts, there are still COVID-19 guidelines guests are asked to follow.

