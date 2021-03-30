Demi Lovato: ‘I am too gay to marry a man right now’

Entertainment

Demi Lovato is not just sharing revelations in her new docuseries, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.”

In a recent interview with EW, the singer and actress opened up about how ending her engagement to actor Max Ehrich helped her understand she’s “just too queer” for such a commitment to a man at the moment.

“Regardless if drama is happening or not, I am too gay to marry a man right now,” she says. “I don’t know if that will change in 10 years and I don’t know if that’ll never change, but I love accepting myself.”

Such openness has not always been the case.

In 2017, Lovato talked about her belief that she didn’t have to be labeled when it came to her sexual identity.

“I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is,” she told PrideSource.com. “I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about.”

Things have clearly changed and Lovato told Joe Rogan on an episode of his podcast that aired over the weekend that she identifies as pansexual.

“I’m so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off,” she said.

Those who are pansexual are open in their sexual choices no matter their partners’ biological sex, gender, or gender identity.

Lovato told EW, “I’ve always known I was hella queer, but I have fully embraced it.”