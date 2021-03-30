Ariana Grande is joining ‘The Voice’

Entertainment

It looks like NBC is saying — in the nicest possible way — “Thank U, Next” to coach Nick Jonas.

Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande tweeted Tuesday that she will be taking Jonas’s slot as a judge on “The Voice” next season.

“Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! [White heart emoji] @nickjonas we will miss you,” Grande tweeted from her verified Twitter account.

The show’s official Twitter account retweeted her.

Fellow coach John Legend tweeted “So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!”

Jonas first joined “The Voice” as a coach during season 18 in spring 2020.

He returned to replace Gwen Stefani for the show’s 20th season.