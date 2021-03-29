Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child

Entertainment

Jason Derulo and his girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, are expecting their first child.

The “Ridin’ Solo” singer revealed he is set to become a dad, sharing a sentimental video on Instagram of the couple walking on a beach in the Bahamas.

In the clip, the 31-year-old musician caresses and kisses Frumes’ burgeoning bump.

It ends with the words “coming soon” written in the sand.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” the accompanying caption read.

Frumes also shared a photo of the couple together on Twitter and Instagram, referring to herself and Derulo as “Mom & Dad.”

The couple have been dating for just over a year, Derulo told Page Six last year, after meeting at the gym right before lockdown.

Derulo, who has more than 30 million followers on TikTok, spoke about the possibility of having children, telling the outlet: “You know, I think I’m getting to that age, you know what I’m saying?”