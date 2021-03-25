Chrissy Teigen’s parting words as she left Twitter

Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen has deleted her Twitter account, saying that the social media platform has started to serve her “negatively.”

The model and TV personality, who had more than 13.7 million followers, announced that she would be leaving the site in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

“Hey. For over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends,” she wrote.

“But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

Last year, the model had used Twitter — among other social platforms — to announce that she and her husband, John Legend, had lost their child following pregnancy complications.

The couple’s openness was praised by many women, men and medical professionals — but not all responses to the announcement on social media were kind.

Teigen is known for her witty Twitter comebacks, and has had several colorful spats which have trended on the platform — including with former US President Donald Trump, who she called a “p**** a** b****” after the president branded her as Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife” following discussions about criminal justice reform.

“My life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not,” she wrote Wednesday.

“Live well, tweeters. Please know all I ever cared about was you,” she added.

CNN has reached out to Teigen’s representatives for further comment. Her Instagram account remains active.