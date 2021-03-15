Lizzo is thrilled that Harry Styles won a Grammy

Entertainment

Lizzo loves Harry Styles.

The singer and rapper showed her love for her friend Styles at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, posting a picture to Instagram of the two backstage right after Styles won his first-ever Grammy for best pop solo performance for his hit track, “Watermelon Sugar.”

“HARRY WON A GRAMMY !!!! @harrystyles,” Lizzo captioned her post.

The duo have a sweet friendship and have performed together over the past few years. In 2019, Styles covered Lizzo’s “Juice” in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, with Lizzo sharing the video with her fans, calling the cover “so cute.” Lizzo then surprised a Miami crowd at a Super Bowl performance in 2020 by bringing Styles out on stage to perform the song live with her.

When Styles accepted his award his fellow nominees stood and clapped, including his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who was nodding and clapping. Swift was nominated in the same category for her song “Cardigan.”

Lizzo who won the category last year for “Truth Hurts.”