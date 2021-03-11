‘South Park’ is back with a vaccination special

Entertainment

South Park is back with an hour-long special that satirizes QAnon and addresses Covid-19 vaccines.

The special, titled “South ParQ Vaccination Special,” revolves around the Catman and the gang trying to get a vaccine for their teacher, Mrs. Nelson. Along the way, the boys face QAnon conspiracy theorists and deal with isolation.

“You guys have a right to say and believe whatever you want, okay? But what you believe is really stupid,” Cartman tells a QAnon member at one point.

In other plotlines, the QAnon supporters have a hard time believing the vaccine actually works, and are harassing Mr. Garrison, who is back from his sabbatical, in the grocery store about it.

The show’s creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker also featured Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey in the special, who are shown as part of a cult that group that “feed off children to maintain their elite status.”

The special is the second hour-long one for the series, and follows last year’s pandemic special, which drew more than 4 million viewers to Comedy Central.

The official South Park website is streaming the “South ParQ Vaccination Special” now for free.