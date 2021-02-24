BTS covers Coldplay and more on MTV Unplugged debut

Entertainment

BTS made their debut on MTV’s Unplugged Tuesday night and played some of their greatest hits.

The international K-pop sensation, which is comprised of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook, performed “Telepathy” for the first time live, along with “Blue & Grey” during Tuesday night’s broadcast. BTS, which stands for Beyond The Scene, broadcast live from Seoul, South Korea.

The group’s worldwide recognition grew in 2018 with the “Love Yourself: Answer” and “Love Yourself: Tear” albums. They’ve also scored numerous hits with other artists like Halsey, Ed Sheeran, Nicki Minaj and Fall Out Boy.

BTS also performed a cover of Coldplay’s 2005 hit single, “Fix You” last night.

The group recently told CNN that they felt they needed to give their audience new music amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If everything went according to plan, we’d be on tour right now, but the pandemic has changed everything,” Suga said. “So we thought about what we can do, and what we can do best at this point, in this situation. Everyone is going through such a difficult time, so we wanted to cheer them up.”