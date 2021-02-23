Mandy Moore welcomes baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith

Entertainment

Mandy Moore has welcomed her first child.

The “This Is Us” actress took to Instagram today to announce the news that she and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, lead singer of the folk rock band Dawes, are now parents to a baby boy.

“Gus is here,” Moore captioned a picture of the baby in an adorable blue onesie. “Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined. M + T.”

In January, Moore told Romper that she had high expectations for her soon-to-be son.

“I want to raise an intelligent, feminist, loving, compassionate young man, who respects women, and who understands boundaries,” she told the publication.

Moore also sang her husband’s praises, saying he was born to be a dad.

“I think he’s been suited to be a father pretty much his whole life,” she said. “He’s been gearing up for this. Like in the morning, it’s funny, I’ll reach for my phone and he’ll reach right for whatever baby book he’s reading.”