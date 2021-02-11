Taylor Swift’s re-recorded version of ‘Love Story’ out now

Entertainment

(KRDO) -- Thursday on Good Morning America, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift announced the re-recording of her second studio album "Fearless."

At midnight eastern-time on Feb. 11, Swift's single 'Love Story' dropped on all streaming devices.

"I'm so excited to share with you that tonight at midnight I'm putting out my version of my song 'Love Story,' which was originally on my album 'Fearless,'" Swift said in a video message to GMA.

According to GMA, the re-recorded version of the 2008 album will include 26 songs, including six never-before-heard songs.

Swift took to social media to share more details on the re-recording, including an Easter egg, explaining when the album will officially drop.

GMA reports some fans believe the album will premiere Friday, April 9.

I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon. It has 26 songs including 6 never before released songs from the vault. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) will be out tonight. Pre-order now at https://t.co/NqBDS6cGFl 💛💛 pic.twitter.com/Vjyy2gA72O — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) February 11, 2021

According to GMA, "Fearless" is the most awarded country album of all time. When it was first released it earned Swift her first Grammy award for Album of the Year.

