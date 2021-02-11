‘Game of Thrones’ actress Bella Ramsey cast in ‘The Last of Us’ series

Entertainment

English actress Bella Ramsey, best known for her breakout role on “Game of Thrones” as the bold and fiery Lyanna Mormont, is set to star in HBO’s newest venture “The Last of Us.”

She will join Pedro Pascal, star of “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian,” in the adaptation of the hit video game.

Craig Mazin, the creator of HBO’s award-winning limited series “Chernobyl,” is adapting the game with the help of Neil Druckmann, writer and executive producer at Naughty Dog, which developed the game.

Druckmann said on Twitter that he was “absolutely thrilled” Ramsey was joining the cast, adding that he was also “stoked to have Pedro aboard our show.”

The show is set to follow the plot of the original game.

The story takes place 20 years after the demise of modern civilization by a deadly pandemic.

Pascal will play Joel, a smuggler paid to get 14-year-old Ellie — played by Ramsey — out of an oppressive quarantine zone.

“What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival,” WarnerMedia’s press release said. CNN and HBO share the same parent company, WarnerMedia.

Pascal is also a “Game of Thrones” veteran, playing Oberyn Martell — a member of House Martell, the ruling family of the fictional kingdom Dorne.

Although both actors got their ticket to stardom on the show, their characters did not cross paths.

Both Ramsey and Pascal shared news of the announcement on their social media accounts on Thursday.

Kantemir Balagov, the Russian director best known for his 2019 historical drama “Beanpole,” is set to direct the series.

It is not yet clear how many episodes there will be and when they will air.