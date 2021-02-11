Further details on Bruce Springsteen arrest will cast ‘doubts’ on ‘seriousness of this,’ source

Entertainment

Following news of Bruce Springsteen’s November arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, a source close to the musician is sharing more information about the incident.

“When this is all resolved, I think, people are gonna have some serious doubts about the seriousness of this, especially when the actual details of this are revealed, including the blood alcohol level,” the source told CNN.

Springsteen was arrested at Gateway National Recreational Area in Sandy Hook, NJ on Nov. 14 and charged with DWI, reckless driving, and consuming alcohol in a closed area,, according to a spokesperson for the National Park Service.

That night, the source close to the singer said, Springsteen took a shot of alcohol with fans in the park after taking a photo with them. The source added that Springsteen is known to take photographs with fans. “That’s typical Bruce,” the source said.

“I don’t know why they stopped him,” the source said of the authorities. “I mean technically you’re not allowed to drink in a state park and I don’t know, maybe, if a policeman sees somebody drinking and doesn’t give them a ticket, they lose their job,” the individual added. “Any kind of alcohol related driving thing is serious,” the source added.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Springsteen and the National Park Service for further comment.

A spokesperson for Jeep told CNN Wednesday that the company would pause running their ad including Springsteen which first debuted during the Super Bowl in light of the charges.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” a statement from the company read. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established.”

“I just hope Jeep ends up looking bad in the end,” the source close to the music icon said.

CNN has reached out to Jeep for additional comment.

Springsteen is expected to have his first hearing on DWI charges “towards the end of February,” a spokesman for the US Attorney’s office for the district of New Jersey told CNN.