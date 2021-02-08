Chris Hemsworth’s stunt double says he’s struggling to keep up with the star’s weight gain

Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth‘s stunt double is tired of eating seven meals a day to try to keep up with the Hollywood actor’s ever-increasing size.

Bobby Holland Hanton, who is currently shooting “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Australia with Hemsworth, admitted he is feeling the pressure as the action man bulks up to be, in Hanton’s words, “the biggest Thor he’s ever been.”

Appearing on Australian morning radio show “Fitzy & Wippa” on Monday, Hanton said that while Hemsworth may have impressed fans with his body transformation for the forthcoming Marvel movie, it was a grueling process behind the scenes.

“Everyone is like, ‘Wow, look at the size and him’, but I’m like yes, brilliant, now I have to put on that size as well. I text him, I’m like, ‘Thanks very much dude, this is going to be even harder this time!”‘ the 33-year-old told the hosts.

Hanton, who first teamed up with Hemsworth on “Thor: The Dark World” in 2013, went on to say that he now takes no pleasure in eating because it has become “full on.”

“Every two hours we’re eating. It’s become a chore. I don’t enjoy eating at all every two hours.” he said of their regime.

Hanton added that while the diet and training was “difficult on the body,” Hemsworth was “fit as a fiddle.”

“I find carrying around the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments,” he said. “But he’s all good. Look at him, he’s a man mountain.”

Hanton, who grew up in Portsmouth in the UK, has also doubled for actors such as Henry Cavill, Ryan Reynolds, Channing Tatum and Jake Gyllenhaal. His film credits include “Mission Impossible: Fallout, “Quantum of Solace,” and “Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens.”

Hanton said he had to have back surgery after his stunt double role in Hemsworth’s 2020 movie “Extraction,” which featured a 12-minute-long “one shot” fight scene.

Such death-defying stunts mean the performer has struggled to get health and life insurance. “It’s not easy to get it,” he said.