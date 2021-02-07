Ariana Grande just earned her 20th Guinness World Records title

Entertainment

Ariana Grande keeps breaking records.

The musician’s latest feat? Earning her 20th Guinness World Records title.

Guinness World Records last week announced that Grande’s newest accolade is “most songs to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100,” with five of her songs topping the charts.

“What makes her recent record achievement so extraordinary is that Grande is currently the only artist to have accomplished this in history,” Guinness World Records wrote on its website on February 2. “Her triumphs come off the back of the impressive strides she has made in the entertainment business, which began in her teens.”

Some of Grande’s other notable Guinness World Records titles include:

Most streamed track on Spotify in one week (female)

Most followers on Spotify (female)

First solo act to occupy top three positions simultaneously on US singles chart

Most simultaneous Top 40 entries on US singles chart by a female artist

Most streamed track on Spotify in one week

Most subscribers for a musician on YouTube (female)

Most streamed pop album in one week (USA)

Most MTV VMA nominations for Best Collaboration.

Most streamed track in one week by a female artist on the Billboard charts

Most monthly listeners on Spotify for a female

Grande’s sixth and most recent album, “Positions,” was released on October 30, 2020. Her single “Positions” hit number one the Billboard Hot 100 by November 7, 2020.

The pop icon’s other No.1 debuts on the US Hot 100 singles chart include: “thank u, next”, “7 rings”, “Stuck with U” (featuring Justin Bieber) and “Rain on Me” (Lady Gaga featuring Grande).