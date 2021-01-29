Katherine Heigl is looking back on those ‘difficult person’ accusations

Entertainment

Katherine Heigl once had a reputation in Hollywood for being “difficult.” Now she’s got an opinion about that opinion.

In an interview with the Washington Post, the “Grey’s Anatomy” actress said the rumors about her escalated to the point where she was labeled unprofessional, and now she feels that was unfair.

“I may have said a couple of things you didn’t like, but then that escalated to ‘She’s ungrateful,’ then that escalated to ‘She’s difficult,’ and that escalated to ‘She’s unprofessional,'” Heigl told the publication. “What is your definition of difficult? Somebody with an opinion that you don’t like? Now, I’m 42, and that s— pisses me off.”

The actress, who starred on “Grey’s Anatomy” from 2005 to 2010, said she just got herself in even deeper trouble the more she apologized. “The more I said I was sorry, the more they wanted it,” she said.

She continued: “The more terrified and scared I was of doing something wrong, the more I came across like I had really done something horribly wrong.”

Heigl says her anxiety became so severe she had to leave Hollywood.

“I asked my mom and my husband to find me somewhere to go that could help me because I felt like I would rather be dead,” she said. “I didn’t realize how much anxiety I was living with until I got so bad that I had to really seek help. You can do a lot of inner soul work, but I’m a big fan of Zoloft.”