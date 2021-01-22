Mick Norcross, ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ star, found dead at 57

Entertainment

British reality TV star Mick Norcross has been found dead at his home at the age of 57.

Norcross, the former owner of the Sugar Hut nightclub in Brentwood that featured heavily in reality show “The Only Way Is Essex,” died Thursday.

“So sad to hear the news today of the passing of Mr Sugarhut @micky_norcross,” tweeted the club.” A very talented, friendly and fun guy, who made a huge mark on Brentwood.”

Sugar Hut called Norcross “a true Essex legend who will be sorely missed.”

Essex Police said officers were called to an address in Bulphan, Essex shortly before 3.15 p.m. local time.

“Sadly, a man inside was pronounced dead,” police said in a statement. “His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

“The Only Way Is Essex,” or TOWIE, as it’s widely known, has been running since 2010.

Norcross’ son Kirk also appeared in the show between 2011 and 2013.

Gemma Collins, one of TOWIE’s most recognizable faces, posted a tribute on Instagram.

“Always a gentleman,” she wrote. “The memories of the early days the sugar hut and the wonderful filming parties you put on will never be forgotten.”

Fellow TOWIE star James Argent sent his condolences on Twitter.

“A true gentleman & a very kind man! RIP Mick,” he wrote. “Many amazing memories, So Sad! My thoughts are with his family.”

Norcross was active on Twitter and made his last post Thursday morning.

“At the end remind yourself that you did the best you could,” he wrote. “And that is good enough.”

The post has since attracted a number of tributes.

“A gentleman – god bless,” replied boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Former Arsenal soccer star Ray Parlour posted: “So sad.”

Mario Falcone, who first appeared on the show in 2011, posted a broken heart emoji.

“I am heartbroken mate,” he added. “I can’t believe it.”

Actor and TV personality Denise Welch tweeted: “Truly heartbreaking. You were a lovely man.”

Elliott Wright, who also featured in the show, posted a broken heart emoji.