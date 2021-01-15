Selena Gomez drops Spanish single ‘De Una Vez’

Entertainment

Selena Gomez was named after the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, and now she’s following in her footsteps.

The pop star has released a single in Spanish, “De Una Vez.”

She posted a snippet of the song’s music video on her verified Instagram account Thursday.

“This is the beginning of something I’ve wanted to explore for so long,” the caption read in part. “I hope you love it as much as I do.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Gomez said she wanted to work on a Spanish project because she is “so proud” of her heritage.

“I happen to feel like it’s the perfect timing,” she said. “With all the division in the world, there’s something about Latin music that globally just makes people feel things.”

Gomez released her third solo album, “Rare,” a year ago.