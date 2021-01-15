Ariana Grande teams up for ’34+35′ remix

Entertainment

Ariana Grande has teamed up with Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat for a remix of Grande’s “Positions” song, “34+35.”

Hours before the song was released, Grande teased fans with artwork and hints something was coming. She captioned one Instagram post “Tonight,” with an animated picture of the three stars.

The lyrics for their catchy collaboration are most definitely NSFW — or working from home.

Grande released her album “Positions” back in October.

Recently, she appeared on “Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special,” where she sang backup on “Oh Santa!” for Carey.

Grande also released the Netflix documentary “Excuse Me, I Love You,” which followed her 2019 world tour.