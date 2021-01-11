‘Silence of the Lambs’ sequel ‘Clarice’ releases first trailer

Entertainment

A two-minute trailer for “Clarice” has been released, and it’s a haunting look at the upcoming “Silence of the Lambs” sequel television series.

Rebecca Breeds stars as FBI agent Clarice Starling, who takes a case in her native West Virginia but still suffers from the memory of her former case involving serial killer Buffalo Bill, whom she caught with the help of serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

Jodie Foster played Starling in Jonathan Demme’s 1991 film adaptation. Starling was first introduced in Thomas Harris’ 1988 novel, “The Silence of the Lambs.”

The series will also feature Starling’s FBI colleague Ardelia Mapp, played by Devyn Tyler, and kidnapping survivor Catherine Martin, played by Marnee Carpenter.

The first peek at the trailer aired Sunday night on CBS.

“Clarice” premieres February 11 on CBS.