‘Mean Girls’ won’t return to Broadway

Entertainment

When Broadway reopens, “Mean Girls” won’t be there.

The Tony nominated musical based on the beloved 2004 film is staying closed, another production that has fallen prey to the pandemic.

An announcement was posted Thursday on the show’s official Twitter account.

“Dear Friends, MEAN GIRLS played 833 performances at the August Wilson Theatre, and we loved each and every one,” the statement read. “‘Irregardless,’ the time has come for us to say, ‘Goodbye’ to Broadway as we will not be reopening upon its return.”

Broadway has been hard hit during the Covid-19 crisis and theaters have remained dark.

The statement notes that the musical plans to resume its national tour this summer and there is a planned movie adaptation coming.

Tina Fey, who wrote both the original movie and the Broadway musical, announced the new film, which she is also writing, last year.