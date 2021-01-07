‘The Masked Dancer’ reveals a smartypants behind Ice Cube

Entertainment

“The Masked Dancer” revealed the celebrity under the Ice Cube costume Wednesday night.

Bill Nye the Science Guy, who loves to dance and appeared on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2013, took off the costume to reveal himself after performing a swing dance to a cover of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.”

Clues dropped included hints on climate change and the environment. He was shown with a periodic table, saying, “My dreams came true and I finally feel in my element.”

The panelists all guessed differently, with Brian Austin Green guessing Bill Maher, Paula Abdul guessing Tim Gunn, and Ashley Tisdale guessing Al Gore. Ken Jeong correctly named Nye, shouting, “This is the happiest time of my life! I never get anything right on that other show!” (He also judges “The Masked Singer.”)

When Nye was unmasked, he told host Craig Robinson: “I love to dance. It may not have been obvious but I do love to dance.”

This season also includes dancers masked as Cotton Candy, Cricket, Tulip, Zebra, Sloth, Exotic Bird, Disco Ball, Moth and Hammerhead. Ice-T was previously unmasked as the Disco Ball.

The show will unveil a total of 10 celebrities.