Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden are back to filming their shows remotely due to surging Covid-19 cases

Entertainment

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden are back to filming their shows from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both shows, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Late Late Show,” are based in Los Angeles, which for weeks has been fighting a brutal coronavirus surge that saw cases in the county double since November to about 800,000 on Saturday.

Corden’s show tweeted, “No, you’re not experiencing déjà vu. With Los Angeles back on lockdown, we’re once again taping the #LateLateShow in @JKCorden’s garage until it’s safe to return to our studio.”

Kimmel also tweeted Monday: “Back to work… from home!”

With intensive care unit capacity across the region near or at zero, ambulance crews in the county got guidance not to transport patients with little chance of survival. Patients who make it to a hospital often have to wait hours before a bed is available.