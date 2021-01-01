Chrissy Teigen celebrates sober New Year’s Eve

Entertainment

It looks like Chrissy Teigen enjoyed her New Year’s Eve.

The star, who recently shared that she had a month of sobriety under her belt, posted some photos of her evening on her verified Instagram account.

One featured her and husband John Legend with matching bedazzled faces.

“Mom and dad wishing you a happy, healthy and beautiful new year blessed with the purest joys and most positive ~*v i b e s*~,” the caption read.

She also shared a photo of the couple with their close friends, Jen Atkins and Mike Rosenthal.

A video showed Atkins and Legend playing a board game while Teigen peeled a green apple.

“Cinnamon rolling into the new year lol sober new year is l i t,” the caption read.

Earlier in the week Teigen had shared with her followers that she was inspired to give up drinking after her doctor and friend gave her the book “Quit Like a Woman” by Holly Whitaker.