Sarah Hyland reveals the moment she felt her absolute worst

Entertainment

Sarah Hyland took part in the “post a pic of” challenge on Instagram and ended up revealing her “moment where you felt your worst but had to fake being okay for a pic.”

The request, sent in by a fan, made Hyland open up about a particularly difficult time in her life.

The “Modern Family” star posted a photo of herself and Vanessa Hudgens sitting front row at a 2018 Moschino show in Los Angeles, writing, “Was on dialysis and had my heart broken just days before this picture. Thank god I had @vanessahudgens by my side at the event.”

Hyland, 30, has battled kidney problems and also suffers from endometriosis. She has undergone surgeries for two kidney transplants.

As for her love life, Hyland had broken up in August 2017 with actor Dominic Sherwood, whom she’d dated for two years.

She is now engaged to reality star and “Bachelor in Paradise” bartender Wells Adams.

Hyland took to Instagram earlier this month to post a picture of the two, writing: “2020 wasn’t what we all thought it would be but I choose to remain grateful. It’s actually very easy when you have the most amazing people (and doggos) in your life. Happy thanksgiving all! Remember to stay safe & wear masks!”