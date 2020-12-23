Ina Garten celebrates 52 years of marriage, but has some second thoughts on their wedding cake

Entertainment

Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey are celebrating 52 years of marriage.

The Food Network star took to Instagram with a loving post about her husband, writing: “Fifty-two years and still having so much fun!,” she wrote in the caption. “You gave me a life I could never have dreamed of. Happy Anniversary my love.”

“What was up with that cake?,” she added. The two are standing behind a huge three-layer cake adorned with flowers and a wedding topper.

The photo is from their 1968 wedding, held at Garten’s parents house in Connecticut. The year they married, Garten was just 20 and her husband was 22.

The couple, who live in East Hampton, N.Y., are a hit on Garten’s show. Jeffrey, a teacher and a businessman, often makes appearances on “Barefoot Contessa.”

One of Garten’s many cookbooks is titled “Cooking for Jeffrey,” which is filled with his favorite recipes and also includes stories about their life together.