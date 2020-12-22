Jennifer Lopez may adopt Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s approach to togetherness

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged, but that doesn’t mean they’re getting married.

Lopez stopped by Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, “Radio Andy,” on Monday and revealed she and her fiancé have discussed not tie the knot at all, saying she admires Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s enduring partnership. (Hawn and Russell have been together, though not married, for more than 30 years.)

“We’ve talked about that for sure,” Lopez said about Hawn and Russell’s relationship. “At our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?”

She added that the two are in no rush, saying, “It comes down to personal, what do you want to do? There’s definitely no rush though.”

Lopez and Rodriguez were supposed to wed in Italy in early 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic put their wedding plans on hold. Now, she says, after canceling everything, she’s thinking about what to do for their future.

“It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we planned it all. So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, ‘This is maybe not going to happen.’ Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. I was like, ‘Okay, we got to cancel everything,'” Lopez said, calling it “disappointing.”

“You just think to yourself, well, things will happen in their divine time in a way, but the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think: Do you have to? Should we? It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it,” she added. “It’ll happen when it happens.”

“We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she added. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out,” she said.

The two live together and are parents to Lopez’s 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12.