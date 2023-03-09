Skip to Content
Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia Fobbs is a TV News and Digital Content Producer at KRDO.

She was born and raised in Colorado Springs and went to school at William J. Palmer High School.

After graduating in 2017, Jaleesia decided to switch from the suburbs to the city and studied at the University of Colorado at Denver. 

There, she was Editor-in-Chief of her university’s student-run alternative newspaper The Sentry.

In 2020, Jaleesia graduated with a double major in Communications and English Literature with an emphasis on Strategic Marketing. 

Jaleesia joined the KRDO News Channel in February 2023 after a couple of years of traveling and working odd jobs on the West Coast. 

She’s excited to be back in her hometown and close to her family and friends. 

When she’s not working, Jaleesia can be found writing horror, watching her favorite C-Dramas, baking, and hiking in Colorado’s great outdoors. 

