Where to see fireworks in Southern Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Here's a look at where to see fireworks on the 4th of July in Southern Colorado, per officials with each associated city or county.
Colorado Springs
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:
- Banning Lewis Ranch: 9:15 – 9:30 p.m.
- Freedom Fest at Fort Carson: June 29, 4:00 – 10:00 p.m.
TICKETED EVENTS:
- Ford Amphitheater Star Spangled Symphony and Fireworks: Fireworks begin following musical performances
- Rocky Mountain Vibes: Show after game
- Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Show after the game
- Flying Horse Resort & Club (Resort guests & members only): 9:15 – 9:30 p.m.
CLUB MEMBERS:
- The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort (Resort Guests & Members Only): July 4th & July 7th: 9:15 – 9:30 p.m.
- Garden of the Gods Resort and Club (Resort guests & members only): 9:15 – 9:30 p.m.
- Patty Jewett Golf Course (Closed to the public) 9:15 – 9:30 p.m.
- Valley Hi Golf Course (Closed to the public)
Pueblo
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:
- Rollin on the Riverwalk: 4 p.m. event start, 9:30 p.m. fireworks show
- Let Freedom Howl: 2 p.m. event start, 9:15 p.m. drone and fireworks show
Alamosa
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:
Buena Vista
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:
- Fireworks at the Rodeo Grounds: 9 p.m.
Commerce City
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND TICKETED:
- Colorado Rapids 4th Fest (Ticketed event, but people without tickets are invited to view from the parking lots surrounding the stadium): Fireworks following the game. Lots open to the non-ticketed public at 7 p.m.
Cripple Creek
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:
- Cripple Creek 4th of July: Event open 10 a.m. Firework show start time not specified
Woodland Park
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:
- Old-Fashioned 4th of July Celebration: Fireworks start just after sunset
Is there a fireworks event you would like added to this list? Email celeste.springer@krdo.com