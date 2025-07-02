Skip to Content
Where to see fireworks in Southern Colorado

Amaury Laporte / CC BY 2.0 via MGN
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Here's a look at where to see fireworks on the 4th of July in Southern Colorado, per officials with each associated city or county.

Colorado Springs

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

TICKETED EVENTS:

CLUB MEMBERS:

Pueblo

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

Alamosa

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

Buena Vista

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

Commerce City

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC AND TICKETED:

  • Colorado Rapids 4th Fest (Ticketed event, but people without tickets are invited to view from the parking lots surrounding the stadium): Fireworks following the game. Lots open to the non-ticketed public at 7 p.m.

Cripple Creek

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

Woodland Park

OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

Is there a fireworks event you would like added to this list? Email celeste.springer@krdo.com

Celeste Springer

