Man accused of using 2-year-old child as pawn to resist arrest

By WGAL Staff

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — It took multiple officers and a Taser to apprehend a Lancaster man, who police said used a 2-year-old child as a pawn to resist.

Police said the incident happened Jan. 15 on the 1900 block of Oregon Pike in Manheim Township. Police said a victim told them that Derrick Wilkins, 26, had been drinking and arguing all day.

“The victim wanted to leave the residence, but Wilkins would not permit them to leave. He shoved them into a bedroom and pulled the door closed. They eventually opened the door and fled the residence while Wilkins was distracted,” police said in a statement.

Police said multiple attempts were made to de-escalate the situation but Wilkins refused to cooperate.

“Then Wilkins picked up a two-year-old child and began walking around, taking them outside in freezing temperatures despite officers expressing concerns for their welfare. As officers began to take Wilkins into custody, he continued to clutch the child while presenting defensive physical resistance. He used the child as a pawn to further his resistance,” police said. “Officers were required to physically strip the child from Wilkins’ arms. Multiple officers and a Taser deployment were required to take Wilkins into custody.”

Wilkins is charged with:

Endangering the welfare of children False imprisonment Resisting arrest Disorderly conduct Harassment

