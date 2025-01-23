Driver trapped after vehicle smashes through bus stop

By Rachael Lardani

Click here for updates on this story

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A vehicle smashed into a bus stop in Lancaster County on Wednesday night, according to the Lafayette Fire Company.

The vehicle crashed into the Target bus shelter in the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township at 8:30 a.m.

The driver was trapped inside, and the bus shelter roof was on top of the vehicle when first responders arrived at the scene, according to fire officials.

Crews were able to move the bus shelter to allow enough space to free the driver, said the Lafayette Fire Company.

According to officials, the driver said they were not injured but were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

A portion of Lincoln Highway was shut down while crews cleared the scene and reopened about an hour later.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.