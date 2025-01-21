Trudeau renews warning that Canada will push back against Trump tariffs

By Luca Caruso-Moro

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau renewed his warning to Donald Trump Tuesday morning, saying that if the president wields tariffs against Canada, Canada will push back.

On Monday, following his inauguration, Trump said he might unleash sweeping import tariffs against Canada next week on Feb. 1.

Trudeau said he’s open to matching the tariffs on the Canadian side, dollar-for-dollar, but that all options are still on the table.

“We will stay steady,” he said. “Our focus is remaining calm, remaining strong.”

He spoke to reporters following a cabinet meeting in Quebec. He and other senior government officials met yesterday to discuss the tariffs and Canada’s capacity to strike back.

Trudeau argued tariffs are antithetical to the era of economic prosperity Trump promised during his inauguration speech in Washington.

“He wants to usher in a golden age for the United States,” said Trudeau, adding that doing so will require more imported resources. “Canada is a safe, secure and reliable partner in an uncertain world.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who addressed reporters from Washington, said she’s nervous that Trudeau’s remaining mandate compromises his ability to negotiate.

With Parliament ready to declare non-confidence in the Liberal government, Canada could be plunged into a springtime election, which could result in a completely new government.

“We’re in a difficult position,” said Smith, adding whoever is sitting on the Canadian side of the negotiating table “needs a mandate to negotiate.”

